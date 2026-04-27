NVIDIA Reclaims $5 Trillion Market Cap Crown: ETFs in Focus

NVIDIA NVDA surged 4.3% on Friday to reclaim the $5 trillion market capitalization milestone, according to Yahoo Finance. The rally was fueled by strong momentum in chip stocks, supported by upbeat earnings from Intel INTC and optimism surrounding a nuclear power partnership with Oklo OKLO.

NVIDIA now holds a significant lead over Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), the second-largest company by market value. The gap between the two has widened to roughly $1 trillion.

Semiconductor Sector Drives Momentum

The broader chip sector has played a key role in NVIDIA’s rally. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is currently on an impressive 18-day winning streak, adding substantial value across the industry.

Major semiconductor players benefiting from this surge include Broadcom (AVGO), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), Micron Technology (MU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Intel added to the bullish sentiment after its latest earnings report, released Thursday, helped the stock surpass its previous record highs set during the dot-com era.

NVIDIA Views $1 Trillion in Chip Orders by 2027

At its latest annual GTC conference in March, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company now expects to secure up to $1 trillion in chip orders for its next-generation AI platforms — Blackwell and Rubin — by 2027. This is double the $500 billion forecast Huang had projected last year (read: ETFs to Gain as NVIDIA Views $1 Trillion in Chip Orders by 2027).

Note that NVIDIA is strengthening its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) compute market with the launch of its Vera Rubin platform. Vera Rubin boosts efficiency, reduces GPU requirements, and lowers inference costs compared with the Blackwell architecture.

Analysts Are Bullish on NVDA

Ten out of 14 analysts have raised earnings estimates for the April quarter over the past 60 days, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same period has increased by 15 cents to $1.77 over the past two months.

Impressive Growth Rate

NVIDIA’s earnings are expected to grow by 68.97% this year versus the underlying Semiconductor - General industry’s projected growth rate of 51.34% and the S&P 500’s expected growth of 9.15%. The company’s expected growth rate for next year is also strong at 26.90%, compared with the industry’s 26.90%.

Decent Valuation

NVDA shares have traded at a Price/Earnings (TTM) multiple of 43.57X versus the underlying Semiconductor - General industry’s multiple of 193.24x. Its price-to-cash-flow (MRFY) ratio stands at 44.09X compared with the industry’s 17.57x. However, NVIDIA’s price-to-book (MRQ) ratio remains high at 32.18x versus the industry’s 2.53x.

NVIDIA-Heavy ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can play NVIDIA-heavy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF XLK, Invesco QQQ QQQ and iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX): ETF Research Reports

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.