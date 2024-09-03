News & Insights

NVIDIA Receives DOJ Subpoenas In Antitrust Investigation : Report

September 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an antitrust investigation, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report noted that the Justice Department sent subpoenas to NVIDIA and other companies while seeking evidence that the chipmaker violated antitrust laws, marking an escalation in its probe into the leading provider of AI processors.

NVDA closed Tuesday's regular trading at $108.00 down $11.37 or 9.53%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $2.60 or 2.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
