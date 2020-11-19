Nvidia Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top: ETFs to Buy

Nvidia NVDA reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results after market close yesterday, wherein it outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate on earnings and revenues. The company offered a solid guidance for the ongoing quarter.



Earnings per share came in at $2.91, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 and improving 63% from year-ago earnings. Revenues grew 57% year over year to $4.7 billion and outpaced the consensus mark of $4.4 billion. The strong results were driven by record revenues in gaming and data center business. Gaming revenues jumped 37% year over year to $2.27 billion while data center sales surged 162% to $1.90 billion (read: Video Game Sales to Keep Rising in Holiday Season: ETFs to Gain).



Nvidia provided revenue guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter of $4.80 billion (+/-2%), suggesting year-over-year growth of 55%. This is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46 billion. However, management on the conference call said that data center revenues would decline in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Despite robust results and an upbeat guidance, shares of NVIDIA fell as much as 3% in after-hours trading on elevated volume. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM Score of F. It falls within an unfavorable Zacks industry (placed at the bottom 17% of 250+ industries).

ETFs to Watch

This has put ETFs with higher allocation to this graphics chipmaker in the spotlight. Below we have highlighted some of the funds:



Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ



This fund follows the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which seeks investment in companies that stand to benefit from the increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. It has 31 stocks in its basket with Nvidia occupying the top spot with 8.7% share. The ETF has AUM of $2 billion and an average daily volume of 1.1 million shares. It charges 68 bps in annual fees.



Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF VIRS



This fund aims to invest in the U.S.-listed companies products or services of which help protect against, endure or recover from biological threats to human health. It tracks the LifeSci BioThreat Strategy Index, holding 46 stocks in its basket. Nvidia occupies the top position with 8.6% of assets. The ETF accumulated $5.7 million in its asset base and charges 70 bps in annual fees. It trades in a paltry average daily volume of 2,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO



This fund offers exposure to global companies, involved in video game development, e-sports and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. The ETF holds 25 stocks and Nvidia takes the second spot with 7.8% share. American firms account for one-third of the portfolio while Japan and China round off the next two with double-digit allocations each. The fund has gathered $590.6 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 163,000 shares. It charges 55 bps in annual fees from investors (read: Sports Betting ETFs, Stocks to Surge on More Legalization).



First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF FTXL



This fund offers exposure to the most-liquid U.S. semiconductor securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor Index. Holding 30 stocks in its basket, Nvidia takes the fourth spot accounting for 8.3% of assets. FTXL has accumulated $57.8 million in AUM. The average trading volume is light at around 9,000 shares and the expense ratio is 0.60%. FTXL has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX



This ETF offers exposure to 30 U.S. companies that design, manufacture and distribute semiconductors by tracking the PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index. Of these, Nvidia takes the fourth position with a 7.1% share. The fund amassed $4.3 billion in its asset base and charges a fee of 46 bps a year. It trades in a solid volume of 501,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a High risk outlook (read: Q3 Solid Earnings Push Semiconductor ETFs to New Highs).

