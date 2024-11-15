NVIDIA put buyer realizes 81% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.46 offer for 4,104 NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 146 puts yesterday at 10:55ET when underlying shares were trading at $148.62. Shares closed at $146.76, and the puts at $0.83 for a mark-to-market profit of 81%, or $153K, on the $189K outlay.

