NVIDIA put buyer realizes 34% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $1.78 offer for 3,093 NVIDIA (NVDA) 12/6 weekly 139 puts yesterday at 09:42ET when underlying shares were trading at $140.08. Shares closed at $138.63, and the puts at $2.38 for a mark-to-market profit of 34%, or $185K, on the $551K outlay.
