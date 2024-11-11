News & Insights

Stocks

Nvidia price target raised to $185 from $165 at Melius Research

November 11, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Melius Research raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $185 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which cites higher estimates for its target increase, says it has “higher conviction in our long-term estimates for Nvidia vs. any other semis/systems company we cover.” Giving up on Nvidia here after its hit Hopper would be “like giving up on Apple at iPhone 1 or 2,” argues the analyst, who adds: “While it didn’t seem possible, we are even more excited about Jensen Huang’s next chip than we were before. It’s similar to the feeling around product cycles with Apple’s iPhone some 15 years ago, just on a different scale.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.