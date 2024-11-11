Nvidia price target raised to $185 from $150 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $185 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on the shares and sees Nvidia delivering strong enough results and guidance to keep the stock moving higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s customer discussions and supply chain work lead it to believes Q3 revenue is likely in the $34.5B-$35B range with Q4 guidance of about $37B with upside to $39B once Nvidia reports Q4 in early 2025.

