Nvidia price target raised to $180 from $165 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $180 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company reporting its fiscal Q3 results after market on Wednesday, November 20. Supply chain data points, as well as discussions with industry participants, remain skewed positively and the firm expects “another beat/raise scenario,” the analyst tells investors. While expectations are elevated and this scenario appears to be widely anticipated given that consensus estimates for FY26 and FY27 have moved roughly 4% higher over the past two weeks, the firm’s checks suggest that a Blackwell driven inflection to the upside is more likely an April quarter event than January and believes that “a diverse set of data points support the positive revisions.”

