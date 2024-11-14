News & Insights

Stocks

Nvidia price target raised to $180 from $160 at Susquehanna

November 14, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $180 from $160 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and expect better results/guidance as checks around H100/H200 and early Blackwell remain on track. However, they note new products create some uncertainty around margins and the level of dilution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.