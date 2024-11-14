Nvidia price target raised to $180 from $160 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $180 from $160 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and expect better results/guidance as checks around H100/H200 and early Blackwell remain on track. However, they note new products create some uncertainty around margins and the level of dilution.
