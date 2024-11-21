News & Insights

Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $165 at TD Cowen

November 21, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the results were more modest than recent quarters given supply constraints, but a beat/raise as investors have come to expect. Broadly everything as anticipated with nitpicks on magnitude and margins, but all systems go as the Blackwell Era begins.

