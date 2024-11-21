Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $160 at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $160 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes Nvidia again delivered to heightened investor expectations as Q3 met investor expectations, Q4 forecasts suggest a path to modeled buyside revenues, and the company favorably addressed perceived potential risks.

