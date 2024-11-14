News & Insights

Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $150 at Oppenheimer

November 14, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $150 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm sees upside to Q3 results and Q4 outlook led by sustained CSP/enterprise demand for AI accelerators. Further, Oppenheimer sees meaningful acceleration in Blackwell Q1. Conversations with investors suggest buyside modeling 5-6M GPUs next year. The firm believes Nvidia is best positioned in AI, benefiting from full-stack AI hardware/software.

