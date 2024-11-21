News & Insights

Stocks

Nvidia price target raised to $169 from $167 at Truist

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $169 from $167 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a “strong” set of Q3 results, while its increased confidence in the Blackwell ramp should overwhelm the drag on the stock from a Q4 revenue guidance number that was just “good” rather than “great”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Nvidia remains *the* AI company owing to its culture of innovation, ecosystem of incumbency, and massive investment in software, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.