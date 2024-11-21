Nvidia price target raised to $169 from $167 at Truist

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $169 from $167 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a “strong” set of Q3 results, while its increased confidence in the Blackwell ramp should overwhelm the drag on the stock from a Q4 revenue guidance number that was just “good” rather than “great”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Nvidia remains *the* AI company owing to its culture of innovation, ecosystem of incumbency, and massive investment in software, the firm added.
