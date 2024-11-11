News & Insights

Nvidia price target raised to $165 from $140 at Mizuho

November 11, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $165 from $140 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the quarterly report on November 20. The firm expects inline January quarter guidance, setting up for a strong 2025 with GB200 and GB300 ramping. The analyst believes Nvidia is dominating the artificial intelligence accelerator market. The stock remains aMizuho Top Pick.

