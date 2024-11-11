News & Insights

Nvidia price target raised to $160 from $150 at Morgan Stanley

November 11, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $160 from $150 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm expects “another very good quarter,” but thinks the bigger upward revisions happen later in the year as the current environment is completely supply constrained on Blackwell, and also partly on H200, the analyst tells investors in an earnings preview.

