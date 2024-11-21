Nvidia price target raised to $160 from $145 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $160 from $145 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following last night’s Q3 report. The “modest” guidance and gross margin commentary sets the next two quarters in a better spot as the company shifts its focus over to ramping Blackwell, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Nvidia is “ace-ing the transition.”
