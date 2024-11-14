Nvidia price target raised to $160 from $138 at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $160 from $138 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm’s FY2025 numbers increase in-line with its increased sales forecast for Q3 revenues, with the upside last quarter flowing into Q4. The increase in Wedbush’s FY2026 revenue and EPS forecast reflects its confidence around spending into the out year. The firm’s price target lifts in conjunction with the growth in its out-year estimates as Wedbush continues to derive its target by applying a 36-times multiple to its FY2026 EPS.

