Nvidia price target raised to $140 from $115 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $140 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported “another trademark beat/raise” quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Nvidia’s execution “remains strong and its growth impressive in nearly any historical context, we believe much of this goodness is reflected in its share price.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVDA:
- Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $160 at Wedbush
- Nvidia price target raised to $175 from $165 at TD Cowen
- Arm Holdings: Expensive Even if the Most Optimistic Tech Forecasts Are Correct
- Nvidia price target raised to $160 from $145 at Needham
- Evercore ups Nvidia price target to $190, would be buyers after earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.