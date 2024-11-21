Nvidia price target raised to $140 from $115 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $140 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported “another trademark beat/raise” quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Nvidia’s execution “remains strong and its growth impressive in nearly any historical context, we believe much of this goodness is reflected in its share price.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.