Nvidia Price Forecast – Nvidia Waits For Earnings

NVIDIA Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

You can see that the Nvidia market has been very bullish lately, and the $975 level above looms large as a potential barrier. With earnings coming out late on Wednesday, it does make a certain amount of sense that we might be cautious here.

But the last several days, you can see that we have really been knocking on the door of breaking out. And if we do get that breakout, it could be a very big deal. At that point, I would assume that we go to $1,000 rather quickly. Now, I do think the $1,000 level should be a significant resistance barrier based on psychology and probably the options market if nothing else. So don’t be surprised if there’s a little hiccup there. If we pull back at this point, the 20 day EMA is near the $900 level, that could be an entry point as well. And then we get the $850 area that it could offer support based on the 50 day EMA. Keep in mind that expectations for Nvidia are pretty high, but they’ve always beaten it seems.

And at this point in time, if we do get a sell off, there will be some narrative that will come along and traders will come in and buy it again. You absolutely have to pull the rip cord though, if this were to drop down to $775 because that would be a complete trend reversal, at least potentially entering the market. As things stand right now though, it looks like a buy on the dip market.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.