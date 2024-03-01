Nvidia Price Forecast – Nvidia Continues to Look For Higher Pricing

NVIDIA Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com

Taking a look at Nvidia, you can see that we did gap higher to kick off the Thursday session, fell a bit, and then turned around to rally, so this sets up a potential move higher on Friday, but let’s not forget that this is a market that is a bit overdone. That being said, you can say the same thing about Nvidia for the last several weeks, so I don’t know that it changes very easily.

The $740 level underneath, I think would be an ideal entry point if you get that potential move. The $670 level underneath there is also an area that I’d be very interested in. It’s worth noting that the 20-day EMA is rapidly approaching $740, so that could add a little bit of credence to that.

Well, I do think that this market is more likely than not going to find some sideways action sooner rather than later. The reality is you can’t short this market. It’s far too bullish and there’s far too much FOMO out there. So, buying on the dips will continue to be the overall rallying cry. Longer term, we probably get to a thousand dollars, but I don’t think that’s going to happen as quickly as this move has happened over the last couple of months. Regardless, we still have plenty of momentum in general, therefore it’s likely that it shows buying pressure regardless.

