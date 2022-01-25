Nvidia preparing to abandon acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg News

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp NVDA.O is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T after offering about $40 bln for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deal has faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.