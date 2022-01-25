US Markets
Nvidia preparing to abandon acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg News

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Nvidia Corp is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about $40 bln for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deal has faced several regulatory roadblocks in Europe and the United States.

