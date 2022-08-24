US Markets
Nvidia predicts third-quarter sales below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp NVDA.O predicted third-quarter revenue below market expectations on Wednesday, delivering a one-two punch as weak gaming demand led to a 19% sequential decline in second-quarter sales.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with average analysts' estimate of $6.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

