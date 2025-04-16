Nvidia Is Plummeting Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is falling fast amid multiple bearish catalysts in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 9.7% as of 3:15 p.m. ET amid a 3% pullback for the S&P 500 and a 4% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.

Nvidia's valuation is heading lower today amid multiple bearish catalysts. Yesterday, the company submitted a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it would be taking a $5.5 billion write-down following news from the U.S. government that it would now require an export license to sell its H20 processors to China. It's unlikely that the license will be granted in the near term and likely signals a significant loss of future sales for the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware leader.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nvidia is also moving lower in response to macroeconomic news. In addition to the Trump administration's announcement that tariffs on China would be raised to 245%, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central banking authority would continue to take a cautious approach to lowering interest rates. Nvidia stock is now down roughly 26% across 2025's trading.

Is Nvidia a buy after its latest pullback?

Nvidia's advanced processors are at the heart of the AI revolution. As a result, they're also playing a significant role in the escalating competition between the U.S. and China. In addition to the potential for the trade war to continue causing volatility for the broader market, there's a risk that Nvidia will face significant business-specific challenges if relations between the countries continue to deteriorate.

Despite the recent sell-offs, investors without an above-average tolerance for risk and volatility may want to avoid betting big on Nvidia stock right now. On the other hand, I think that long-term investors seeking growth plays in the AI space will be able to score strong returns by buying the tech leader's shares on pullbacks and holding even if more volatility is in the cards.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,499!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,684!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 818% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 156% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.