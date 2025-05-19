NVIDIA Partners with Acer, GIGABYTE, and MSI to Launch DGX Spark and DGX Station Personal AI Supercomputers

NVIDIA partners with Taiwanese manufacturers to launch DGX Spark and DGX Station AI supercomputers for enhanced performance and scalability.

NVIDIA has announced the upcoming release of its DGX Spark and DGX Station personal AI supercomputers, developed in partnership with leading Taiwanese manufacturers including Acer, GIGABYTE, and MSI. These systems are designed to provide high-performance AI computing capabilities in a compact desktop form, catering to the needs of developers, data scientists, and researchers. DGX Spark features the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 petaflop of AI compute, while the more powerful DGX Station offers up to 20 petaflops of performance. Both systems support advanced AI workloads, with NVIDIA's software architecture ensuring a familiar user experience. Availability is expected from multiple vendors starting in July 2025, reflecting a growing demand for localized AI computing solutions.

Potential Positives

NVIDIA partners with leading system manufacturers such as Acer, GIGABYTE, and MSI to enhance the availability of DGX Spark and DGX Station systems, positioning itself strongly in the AI computing market.

The launch of DGX Spark and DGX Station targets a growing demand for robust AI systems across various sectors, including enterprises and research institutions, indicating a significant business opportunity.

The systems are powered by advanced NVIDIA technology, including the Grace Blackwell platform, highlighting NVIDIA's innovation and leadership in AI performance.

Expanded availability through notable partners such as Dell Technologies and HP suggests a strong collaborative ecosystem that can drive sales and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the release underscore uncertainty regarding product performance and market acceptance, which could affect investor confidence.



Heavy reliance on third-party partnerships for manufacturing and distribution introduces risks that could hinder product availability and quality assurance.



Complex technological development and intense competition in the AI market may overshadow the company's advancements and affect market share.

FAQ

What are NVIDIA DGX Spark and DGX Station?

NVIDIA DGX Spark and DGX Station are advanced personal AI supercomputers designed for developers and researchers to enhance AI performance and efficiency.

When will DGX Spark and DGX Station be available?

DGX Spark is expected to be available in July 2025, while DGX Station will be released later in the year.

What companies are partnering with NVIDIA for these systems?

NVIDIA is partnering with companies like Acer, GIGABYTE, MSI, Dell Technologies, and HP to produce DGX Spark and DGX Station.

What technology powers DGX Spark and DGX Station?

Both systems are powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform, featuring advanced superchips and Tensor Cores for high-performance AI capabilities.

How do DGX Spark and DGX Station support AI workloads?

These systems provide robust performance, high memory capacity, and support for multi-instance GPU technology, ideal for demanding AI workloads.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404

AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,725 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



COMPUTEX --



NVIDIA today announced that Taiwan’s leading system manufacturers are set to build





NVIDIA DGX Spark





and





DGX Station









™





systems.





Growing partnerships with Acer, GIGABYTE and MSI will extend the availability of DGX Spark and DGX Station personal AI supercomputers — empowering a global ecosystem of developers, data scientists and researchers with unprecedented performance and efficiency.





Enterprises, software providers, government agencies, startups and research institutions need robust systems that can deliver the performance and capabilities of an AI server in a desktop form factor without compromising data size, proprietary model privacy or the speed of scalability.





The rise of





agentic AI





systems capable of autonomous decision-making and task execution amplifies these demands. Powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform, DGX Spark and DGX Station will enable developers to prototype, fine-tune and inference models from the desktop to the data center.





“AI has revolutionized every layer of the computing stack — from silicon to software,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Direct descendants of the DGX-1 system that ignited the AI revolution, DGX Spark and DGX Station are created from the ground up to power the next generation of AI research and development.”







DGX Spark Fuels Innovation







DGX Spark is equipped with the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and fifth-generation Tensor Cores. It delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory, and enables seamless exporting of models to





NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud





or any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.





Delivering powerful performance and capabilities in a compact package, DGX Spark lets developers, researchers, data scientists and students push the boundaries of





generative AI





and accelerate workloads across industries.







DGX Station Advances AI Innovation







Built for the most demanding AI workloads, DGX Station features the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, which offers up to 20 petaflops of AI performance and 784GB of unified system memory. The system also includes the





NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC





, supporting networking speeds of up to 800Gb/s for high-speed connectivity and multi-station scaling.





DGX Station can serve as an individual desktop for one user running advanced AI models using local data, or as an on-demand, centralized compute node for multiple users. The system supports





NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU





technology to partition into as many as seven instances — each with its own high-bandwidth memory, cache and compute cores — serving as a personal cloud for data science and AI development teams.





To give developers a familiar user experience, DGX Spark and DGX Station mirror the software architecture that powers industrial-strength AI factories. Both systems use the NVIDIA DGX operating system, preconfigured with the latest NVIDIA AI software stack, and include access to





NVIDIA NIM™ microservices





and





NVIDIA Blueprints





.





Developers can use common tools, such as PyTorch, Jupyter and Ollama, to prototype, fine-tune and perform inference on DGX Spark and seamlessly deploy to DGX Cloud or any accelerated data center or cloud infrastructure.





Dell Technologies is among the first global system builders to develop DGX Spark and DGX Station — helping address the rising enterprise demand for powerful, localized AI computing solutions.





“There’s a clear shift among consumers and enterprises to prioritize systems that can handle the next generation of intelligent workloads,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. “The interest in NVIDIA DGX Spark and NVIDIA DGX Station signals a new era of desktop computing, unlocking the full potential of local AI performance. Our portfolio is designed to meet these needs. Dell Pro Max with GB10 and Dell Pro Max with NVIDIA GB300 give organizations the infrastructure to integrate and tackle large AI workloads.”





HP Inc. is bolstering the future of AI computing by offering these new solutions that enable businesses to unlock the full potential of AI performance.





“Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are delivering a new set of AI-powered devices and experiences to further advance HP’s future-of-work ambitions to enable business growth and professional fulfillment,” said Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. “With the HP ZGX, we are redefining desktop computing — bringing data-center-class AI performance to developers and researchers to iterate and simulate faster, unlocking new opportunities.”











Expanded Availability and Partner Ecosystem







DGX Spark will be available from Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo and MSI, as well as global channel partners, starting in July. Reservations for DGX Spark are now open on





nvidia.com





and through NVIDIA partners.





DGX Station is expected to be available from ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, HP and MSI later this year.





Watch the





COMPUTEX





keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.







About NVIDIA











NVIDIA





(NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.







For further information, contact:







Pearlina Boc





NVIDIA Corporation





+1-562-275-5781









pboc@nvidia.com









Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, performance and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services; NVIDIA’s collaborations with third parties and the benefits and impact thereof; third parties using or adopting our products and technologies, the benefits and impact thereof; and DGX Spark and DGX Station powering the next generation of AI research and development are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.





© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, ConnectX, DGX, DGX Station and NVIDIA NIM are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.





