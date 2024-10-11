NVIDIA Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 69 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $638,666 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $6,598,889.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $104.0 to $280.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $104.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.75 $9.65 $9.65 $132.00 $1.9M 32.2K 4.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $10.5 $10.58 $145.00 $211.6K 41.0K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.35 $10.05 $10.2 $280.00 $127.5K 3.4K 125 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.07 $1.04 $1.07 $134.00 $109.0K 17.3K 5.3K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $140.00 $91.2K 20.5K 380

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA With a volume of 10,225,259, the price of NVDA is up 0.04% at $134.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

