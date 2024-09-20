Nvidia Options Moving the Market

Nvidia's stock surge has had an outsized influence on the S&P 500 this year, accounting for nearly a quarter of the index's 17% gain. The company's 140% rise, driven by strong demand for its AI chips, has been a key market driver, with a single-day 8.2% rally lifting the S&P 500 to its biggest gain in almost two years.

Investors are concerned that a downturn in Nvidia could drag the broader market down, as the index has struggled to rise on days when the chipmaker's shares decline.

Nvidia’s dominance in the options market, where it accounts for up to 30% of daily stock options volume, has further amplified its stock movements. Analysts warn that if demand for Nvidia's products weakens, it could trigger a broader market sell-off.

Finsum: Investors need to consider how options plays can lead to better outcomes for their portfolios, and situational plays that compliment their current book.

