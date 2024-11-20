NVIDIA options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in NVIDIA (NVDA) is normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.9%, or $11.50, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.8%.
