Nvidia to open Vietnam R&D center to bolster AI development

Nvidia (NVDA) announced it is opening its first Vietnam research and development center, signaling its confidence in the country’s bright artificial intelligence future. The company is collaborating with the Vietnamese government to establish its new Vietnam Research and Development Center focused on AI. Nvidia will use the R&D center to focus on software development, capitalizing on the country’s strong talent pool of STEM engineers, and to engage industry leaders, startups, government agencies, universities and students to accelerate the adoption of AI. “We are delighted to open NVIDIA’s R&D center to accelerate Vietnam’s AI journey,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “With our expertise in AI development, we will partner with a vibrant ecosystem of researchers, startups and enterprise organizations to build incredible AI right here in Vietnam.”

