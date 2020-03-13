Nvidia on Thin Ice Due to Coronavirus, but It’s a Fundamentally Sound Story

No corner of the technology sector has been immune to the coronavirus-induced drubbing stocks have endured this month. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs particularly true of semiconductor names. This month, the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is down 27.3%.

As if thatÃ¢ÂÂs not bad enough, Nvidia (NASDAQ:), one of that benchmarkÃ¢ÂÂs largest components, is lower by more than 13% over just the past week. NVDA stock is down 4.75% year-to-date, significantly less bad than the 23.4% shed by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, but NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs recent slide accentuates the weakness in the chip space at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. This logically gives investors pause about embracing this stock right here, right now.

Beyond the coronavirus, data suggest rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) is eating into NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs share in the graphic processing unit (GPU) market. In the fourth quarter of 2019, AMDÃ¢ÂÂs deliveries of those chips jumped 22.6% on a sequential basis while Nvidia saw its deliveries drop 1.9%, according to John Peddie Research (JPR).

Add to that, the GPU arena is becoming increasingly competitive with Intel (NASDAQ:) entering the space. It would appear that, at the moment, NVDA stock has some strikes against it, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs more to the story. That could be encouraging for investors viewing the latest pullback as a potential buying opportunity.

Catalysts Abound for NVDA Stock

While Nvidia is ceding share in the GPU market, the data center market, which ties into the companyÃ¢ÂÂs cloud computing and artificial intelligence opportunities, remains robust for prescient investors.

In the fourth quarter Ã¢ÂÂdata center revenue grew considerably, as customers leverage both NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs training and inference GPUs key AI applications such as natural language understanding, conversational AI, and deep recommendation engines,Ã¢ÂÂ .

On its earnings conference call, Nvida management extolled the virtues of its data center business.

Ã¢ÂÂOn the growth drivers for the Data Center segment, which currently gets about half its revenue from cloud giants (hyperscalers)ÃÂ making large AI-related investments and the other half from Ã¢ÂÂvertical industryÃ¢ÂÂ clients using Nvidia GPUs for AI and traditional high-performance computing (HPC) workload,Ã¢ÂÂ .

The data center market is experiencing exponential growth. The more properties pop up, thereÃ¢ÂÂs an increasing runway for Nvidia to bolster share. In 2018, there were 7,500 data centers, a number that jumped to 9,100 last year and is

The increased build-out of hyperscale data centers Ã¢ÂÂ the types needed by cloud computing giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Ã¢ÂÂ is potential boon for Nvidia. With those two and others tussling for cloud dominance, that provides a platform for Nvidia to grow and cement dominance in the data center market.

Bottom Line: DonÃ¢ÂÂt Forget AI

Another massive growth frontier for Nvidia Ã¢ÂÂ one mentioned above in relation to data centers Ã¢ÂÂ is artificial intelligence (AI). The soon-to-be-completed purchase of Mellanox (NASDAQ:) cements Nvidia as an AI leader.

More recently, Nvidia announced the bolt-on buy of SwiftStack, a provider of cloud storage solutions, which help the former bolster machine learning offerings. Additionally, NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs AI customer roster is impressive and growing running the gamut of transportation companies to DoorDash.

Yes, the COVID-19 outbreak represents near-term downside risk to NVDA stock, but the companyÃ¢ÂÂs positioning in marquee growth markets will be longer-lasting than this pandemic, making Nvidia a credible buy on further weakness candidate.

Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

