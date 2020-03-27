NVIDIA Offers Coronavirus Researchers Free Access to GPU Tech

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has offered its best technology to researchers, who are working to combat the coronavirus crisis. The company recently announced that coronavirus researchers would get a 90-day free access to its GPU-accelerated genome analysis toolkit — Parabricks.

Researchers and scientists are required to conduct genomic sequencing of the virus as well as infected people to develop drugs or vaccines. However, speed is the essence for analyzing genomic sequences, requiring the need for a high-performance computing platform powered by CPUs and GPUs.

Here, NVIDIA’s Parabricks toolkit would prove a milestone in succeeding research. The genome analysis toolkit has capability of processing whole genome of a person under an hour, which earlier took several days.

NVIDIA acquired Parabricks last December in a major move to enhance its offerings in the healthcare space.

Through giving free access of Parabricks, NVIDIA is generating goodwill. Moreover, the free access is expected to help this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company retain its customers in these difficult times. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA Joins Other Tech Firms in COVID-19 Fight

With the latest initiative, NVIDIA has joined a group of other tech companies that are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Tech giant Microsoft MSFT recently expanded its partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies to analyze the human immune system’s response to COVID-19 in order to improve detection methods and speed-up the discovery of a vaccine. In addition, the data will be made freely available to researchers and health officials around the world.

Currently, donations from big tech companies are helping hospitals hold their heads above water. HP Inc. HPQ recently revealed that it is building 3D printed hands-free door openers, mask adjusters and face shields for healthcare workers. Further, HP expects to begin the production of field ventilators and hospital-grade FFP3 face masks soon.

Western Digital WDC donated 140,000 surgical masks and 4,000 surgical gloves to the Valley Medical Center Foundation, US. Besides, Facebook FB intends to pledge 720,000 masks and 1.5 million pairs of gloves to healthcare workers, globally.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.