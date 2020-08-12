NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 19.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenues of $3.65 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is also pegged at $3.65 billion, calling for 41.7% growth, year on year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at $1.93, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of a whopping 55.7%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Factors at Play

NVIDIA’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from growth across all of its business segments except for automotive. The company’s growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing and AI are likely to have been driving factors during the period in discussion.

NVIDIA’s performance is also anticipated to have benefited from strength in its data-center business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis-induced work-from-home wave. Increase in Hyperscale demand and growing adoption in the inference market are anticipated to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.

Further, a series of blockbuster AAA titles, which pledged support for the NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, might have been a positive. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, NVIDIA announced that Microsoft’s MSFT Minecraft game will feature the technology. In addition, the recently-released GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are expected to have fortified its leadership in the high end of the market.

Additionally, the pandemic-induced work-from-home wave is likely to have bolstered sales of graphic chips utilized in desktops and laptops, which, in turn, is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance.

Nonetheless, disruptions in retail channel sales due to the global lockdown might have partially offset the benefit of strong demand for the remote working and online learning hardware infrastructure.

Moreover, the pandemic might have adversely impacted the company’s automotive segment during the quarter under review. Notably, travel restrictions as well as economic and business uncertainties have hit global vehicle sales hard.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NVIDIA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of -6.89%.

