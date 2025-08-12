Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Zooms, Metis Global Dumps $19.7 Million Worth Shares

Key Points Metis Global Partners sold 156,987 shares of Nvidia.

Trade represented 0.5% of Metis Global Partners’ 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,462,935 shares valued at $231.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Nvidia remains the fund’s largest holding after the transaction, at 6.0% of AUM.

According to a recent SEC filing dated Aug. 6, 2025, Metis Global Partners reduced its position in Nvidia(NASDAQ:NVDA) by 156,987 shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The sale amounted to $19.71 million in transaction value. After this trade, the fund held 1,462,935 shares of Nvidia, with a market value of $231.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

What else to know

Metis Global Partners continued to reduce its Nvidia stake, now representing 6.0% of the firm's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $231.13 million (5.96% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025 MSFT: $211.88 million (5.47% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025 AAPL: $177,696,301 (4.58% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025 SGOL: $169,489,778 (4.37% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025 GOOGL: $165.58 million (4.27% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

Other things to know about Nvidia stock:

As of Aug. 5, 2025, Nvidia shares were priced at $178.26, up 66.2% over the past year (based on one-year total return using 252 trading days as of Aug. 5, 2025), outperforming the S&P 500 by 56.27 percentage points.

Five-year revenue compound annual growth rate: 64.2% (based on annual income statement data for the five-year period ending in the trailing twelve months as of Apr. 27, 2025).

Forward P/E ratio (as of Aug. 6, 2025): 41.2.

Dividend yield: 0.02% as of Aug. 6, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $148.5 billion Net income (TTM) $76.8 billion Dividend yield 0.02% One-year price change (as of Aug 5, 2025) 66.2%

Company snapshot

Offers graphics processing units (GPUs), data center platforms, computing solutions, and networking products for gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets.

Generates revenue primarily through sales of hardware and software solutions, with a significant focus on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and accelerated computing platforms for enterprise and cloud providers.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers, system builders, and enterprise customers globally.

Its strategic focus on high-performance computing and AI solutions underpins robust financial growth.

Foolish take

Shares of Nvidia just hit an all-time high of $183.88 per share even as I write this on August 11. The stock’s stunning rally has catapulted Nvidia’s market capitalization to over $4 trillion, making it the first publicly-listed company in history to hit the milestone. Metis Global Partners may have found a reason to take some profits off the table after Nvidia stock’s run-up. Nvidia, however, still remains the largest holding in Metis Global’s portfolio.

AI has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with Nvidia leading the boom. Between fiscal years 2023 and 2025, Nvidia’s revenue more than quadrupled to $130.5 billion while its operating income surged from only around $4 billion to $81 billion during the period. Fiscal 2025 that ended January 26, 2025 was a record year for Nvidia.

Data centers bring the bulk of Nvidia’s revenue, and their growth so far has been nothing short of stunning. In FY 2025, data centers accounted for 88% of Nvidia’s revenue. Revenue from data centers grew at a compound annual growth rate of 108% over the past five years. AI is mainly two markets, training and inference, and Nvidia dominates both. Computer gaming is another strong market that Nvidia leads.

With Nvidia aggressively expanding its AI infrastructure, innovating and launching new products like the Blackwell AI platform, and accelerating robotics, the stock is for keeps.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

Post-trade stake: The number of shares or value of a holding remaining after a transaction is completed.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): The mean annual growth rate of an investment over a specified period, assuming profits are reinvested.

Forward P/E ratio: A valuation metric comparing a company's current share price to its projected earnings per share over the next year.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs):Companies that produce parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Cloud service providers: Companies offering computing resources, storage, and services over the internet to businesses and individuals.

Accelerated computing platforms: Hardware and software systems designed to perform complex computations faster than traditional processors, often using GPUs.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

