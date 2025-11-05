Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $195.19, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence's stock has climbed by 7.38% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nvidia in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $54.59 billion, showing a 55.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $204.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.16% and +80.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% upward. At present, Nvidia boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.48, so one might conclude that Nvidia is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that NVDA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

