Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Nvidia (NVDA) was down 1.12% at $185.51. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.37% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

Shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence witnessed a gain of 12.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $54.52 billion, up 55.4% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $204.5 billion, representing changes of +48.83% and +56.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Currently, Nvidia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nvidia is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.16. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 50.46.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 5.45.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

