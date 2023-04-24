Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $270.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 1.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.5 billion, down 21.59% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $29.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.73% and +10.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% higher. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.84, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 3.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

