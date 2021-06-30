Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $800.10, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 23.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVDA is projected to report earnings of $4.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 63.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.84 per share and revenue of $24.79 billion, which would represent changes of +58.4% and +48.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NVDA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.64, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.88 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.