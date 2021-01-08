Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $531.07, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

NVDA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $2.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.82 billion, up 55.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion, which would represent changes of +67.7% and +51.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher within the past month. NVDA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NVDA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.6.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

