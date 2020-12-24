Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $519.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 1.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVDA is projected to report earnings of $2.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.82 billion, up 55.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.7% and +51.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NVDA has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.43, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

