Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $413.14, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 10.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 55.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.65 billion, up 41.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.90 per share and revenue of $14.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.44% and +32.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. NVDA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NVDA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.62, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

