Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $242.08, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 6.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.11 billion, up 43.29% from the prior-year quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $34.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +28.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nvidia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 43.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.83, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

