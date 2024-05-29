Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nvidia (NVDA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Nvidia is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NVDA has moved about 130% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, Nvidia is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Onto Innovation (ONTO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.4%.

The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation's current year EPS has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nvidia is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 92.3% so far this year, so NVDA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Onto Innovation belongs to the Nanotechnology industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +48.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Nvidia and Onto Innovation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

