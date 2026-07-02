Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $194.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

The stock of maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence has fallen by 8% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $2.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.58 billion, up 95.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $385.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.68% and +78.52%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.08% upward. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nvidia is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 56.58.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, positioning it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.