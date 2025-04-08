Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $96.30, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 16.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 52.46% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.22 billion, up 65.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.41 per share and a revenue of $198.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +47.49% and +52.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nvidia. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.47% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nvidia presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.29.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 21, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.