Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $272.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 14.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.11 billion, up 43.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $34.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +28.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Nvidia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so we one might conclude that Nvidia is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.