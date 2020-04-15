Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $280.84, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 30.69% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 21, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 28.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $12.33 billion, which would represent changes of +22.11% and +12.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.78% lower within the past month. NVDA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NVDA has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.68.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

