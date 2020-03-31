Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $263.60, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 3.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, up 93.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 35.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $12.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.12% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher. NVDA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

