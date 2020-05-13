Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $311.20, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 21, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 92.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 34.92% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $13.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.67% and +21.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NVDA has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.68, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

