Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $134.83, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The the stock of maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence has risen by 29.52% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15% and the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nvidia will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 28, 2025. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.26%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42.71 billion, indicating a 63.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $194.17 billion, signifying shifts of +43.48% and +48.79%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower within the past month. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.54. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.54.

We can additionally observe that NVDA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

