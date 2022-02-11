NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $7.4 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43 billion, indicating a 48.5% jump from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, suggesting a significant year-over-year improvement of 56.4%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Note Ahead of Q4 Results

The continued strength in its data-center business on the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions amid the pandemic-induced work-from-home wave is expected to have boosted NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter revenues. An increase in Hyperscale demand and the growing adoption in the inference market are likely to have been tailwinds during the to-be-reported quarter.

NVIDIA’s growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing and AI are likely to have been driving factors during the period in discussion. A series of blockbuster AAA titles, which pledged support for NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology, might have been a positive as well.

Furthermore, the company’s Automotive and Professional Visualization divisions had shown an improvement in trends over the last three quarters. The automotive segment’s revenues increased 8% year over year in the third quarter, primarily aided by the continued recovery in global automotive production volumes and the ramp-up of self-driving programs.

Professional Visualization’s revenues jumped a whopping 144% year over year in the third quarter. This growth mainly resulted from increased sales of notebook workstation graphics processing units (“GPUs”) and the ramp-up of Ampere architecture GPUs.

Automotive and Professional Visualization trends are expected to have continued in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

However, disruptions in retail channel sales due to travel restrictions and social-distancing measures implemented by governments worldwide to contain the spread of COVID-19 might have partially offset the benefits of solid demand for the remote-working and online-learning hardware infrastructure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NVDA this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Currently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Analog Devices ADI, NetApp NTAP and Keysight Technologies KEYS have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.25%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. Analog Devices’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.3%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.61 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 67.3%.

NetApp is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% at present. NetApp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 16.4%. NetApp’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 9.7% year over year to $1.61 billion.

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.15%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 17. Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s first-quarter earnings stands at $1.56 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. KEYS is estimated to report revenues of $1.24 billion, which suggests growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

