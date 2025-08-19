Nvidia (NVDA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $175.64, marking a -3.5% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.46%.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence's stock has climbed by 6.2% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nvidia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 47.06% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.91 billion, indicating a 52.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.26 per share and a revenue of $198.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.47% and +52.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. Currently, Nvidia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nvidia is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 38.75.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

